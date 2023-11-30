3 star pitchers the Angels should pursue in free agency instead of Blake Snell
Blake Snell would be a nice addition to the Angels rotation, but these pitchers are better fits.
3) Eduardo Rodriguez
Similar to Montgomery, Eduardo Rodriguez is a pitcher that the Angels would simply know what they're getting most of the time out of. He is not the huge strikeout arm Snell is, and won't dominate an opponent as much as Snell will, but will give his team more consistency when it comes to delivering innings, and quality ones at that.
This past season, Rodriguez made 26 starts for the Tigers and had a 3.30 ERA in 152.2 innings pitched. It was one of, if not his best season. Pitching at pitcher-friendly Comerica Park half the time obviously helped, but this is a guy who was mostly successful while pitching most often at Fenway Park as a member of the Red Sox.
What makes Rodriguez a more appealing option comes down to contract details. Everything with Rodriguez's contract will be a lot more team-friendly than Snell. He's projected to receive four years at $82 million according to MLB Trade Rumors. That's a whole lot cheaper than the seven years at $200 million Snell is projected at.
Signing Rodriguez would, in theory, allow the Angels to do more in free agency to build a more well-rounded ball club while also not being much worse than Snell in his non-Cy Young years. What seals the deal is the fact that like Montgomery, Rodriguez doesn't come with the qualifying offer. They save money and keep their draft pick while also not getting much of a downgrade in production, at least in my opinion.