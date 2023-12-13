3 starting pitchers the Angels should target after losing Shohei Ohtani
The Angels must make meaningful upgrades to their rotation with Shohei Ohtani no longer with the team.
3) Blake Snell
This to me makes the most sense for the Angels as it would probably fit right up Arte Moreno’s alley when it comes to revenue and the team's playstyle. Snell has always been a player not afraid to speak his mind as he also streams video games during his free time. He dawns the nickname Snellzilla which could ring in lots of opportunities for the team to do promotions.
Promoting aside, Snell is no doubt a great pitcher as he is coming off his second Cy Young award with the Padres. He yielded a league-leading 2.25 ERA in 180 innings of work. The downside is that he also led the league with 99 walks which is something that may scare teams. But if he can manipulate it to his advantage and have good defense behind him it won’t be a bother.
When I mentioned playstyle I mean that the Angels will probably let Snell do whatever he wants in terms of going out there for another inning. In an article that Snell personally wrote, he mentions a time on the Rays when he was taken out and he felt it was too early. He writes “In my head I’m like, Man, I’m making history out here. I’ve never been this good against such a great team. Why is this man warming up now?”
Does it make sense why I said playstyle? The Angels let Ohtani do whatever seemed right to him and the same might go with Snell which is why he might want to sign here. Either way, the team needs an ace at the head of the rotation and even Snell would fit that category.