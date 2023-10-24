3 teams that could trade for Tyler Anderson this offseason despite bad contract
It's safe to say the Tyler Anderson signing did not work out as planned for the Los Angeles Angels. Nobody expected him to replicate the year he had for the Dodgers in 2022, but he wound up being one of the worst pitchers in all of baseball this past season.
Anderson posted a 5.43 ERA in 27 appearances (25 starts) this season for the Angels. That ERA was the fifth highest in the majors among pitchers with at least 140 innings pitched. Anderson's durability was nice with how banged up this Angels team was all year, but his struggles on the mound were maddening.
Anderson will enter the 2024 season as a 34-year-old with two more years on his deal paying him $13 million annually. It's not the worst contract ever, but the Angels have little reason to believe a pitcher aging will suddenly revert back to form. They're better off attempting to trade Anderson and simply sign a different pitcher. Potential Anderson suitors won't be desperate to acquire him, but with such a big need for pitching around the game there are a couple of teams that could be interested in betting on a bounceback from the southpaw.
1) Los Angeles Dodgers
This one is probably the most obvious one. The Los Angeles Dodgers were the team that got the most out of Tyler Anderson back in 2022 and it wouldn't be shocking at all to see them do it again.
The Dodgers were once again bounced early in the postseason after being swept in the NLDS. A big reason for their demise was their lack of pitching. Injuries really tormented them, and the Dodgers were left clinging onto very little in terms of starting pitching. The picture is even bleaker as we look ahead.
Clayton Kershaw is a free agent. He could easily return, but could also just as easily retire. Julio Urias is another free agent who has all sorts of trouble off the field. It's very likely he's thrown his last pitch in Dodger blue if not MLB entirely. Lance Lynn has an expensive club option the Dodgers will likely decline. Both Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin are out with injuries.
The Dodgers should get Walker Buehler back which is obviously huge, but who knows how that'll go with the right-hander coming off Tommy John? Bobby Miller had an impressive rookie year and should be towards the top of the rotation. Outside of those two, it's hard to even pick out who will be starting. Ryan Pepiot? Emmet Sheehan? Ryan Yarbrough? Point is, the Dodgers will presumably need to add multiple starters to be a championship contender.
The Dodgers pursuit of Shohei Ohtani is no secret. If they sign Shohei away, they'll still need a pitcher with Ohtani not pitching in 2024. The only question here is if the Angels would be willing to do something they rarely ever do. Trade with the Dodgers. Considering the fact that it's just Tyler Anderson, I sincerely hope Arte Moreno has no issue with this.