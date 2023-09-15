3 Yankees players the Angels should demand in a Mike Trout trade
The Yankees are the latest rumored fit for the Angels superstar.
3) Yankees prospect Will Warren
Let's say either the Yankees refuse to trade Drew Thorpe or the Angels want someone who might be a bit closer to being MLB-ready. Will Warren doesn't have the ceiling I believe Thorpe has, but he's closer to the Major Leagues and looks like he can be a part of a rotation for years to come.
Warren was selected in the eighth round by the Yankees in the 2021 MLB Draft, but he's risen up their prospect rankings and is now the Yankees tenth-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Tenth might not be super encouraging, but the Yankees have a deep farm system. Warren would rank much higher on an Angels prospect list.
Warren has made 25 starts this season splitting time between AA and AAA, and has had a strong year overall. He has a 3.55 ERA in 25 starts and 119 innings pitched. He's walked 55 batters which is a bit high, but he has 132 strikeouts which is a very good number.
The right-hander has made 19 of his 25 starts for AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and has a 3.91 ERA in 89.2 innings pitched. He's been only improving as in his last eight starts he has a 2.36 ERA in 45.2 innings pitched. He's allowed three earned runs or fewer in all eight of those starts, and he's allowed just one run in his last three starts and 18.2 innings pitched.
Warren has had an impressive rise in what was only his second year in professional baseball after being a late pick, and is an impressive arm the Angels should be kee