4 Angels free agents who will leave, 1 who might return in 2024
This Angels team will look different in 2024.
Randal Grichuk will leave in free agency
Randal Grichuk had a weird stint with the team that drafted him right before Mike Trout. When the Angels really needed him to hit in August, he did absolutely nothing. When the Angels were completely out of it and were willing to give him up essentially for free, he couldn't be stopped offensively. He was one of few Angels players who actually swung a good bat in September.
Grichuk got hot at the right time for himself to salvage earning a considerable role somewhere. The Angels don't have the space for that here with Trout, Taylor Ward, and Mickey Moniak slotted into their outfield. They also have Jo Adell sitting around as well.
The way I see it, one of two things will happen with Grichuk's free agency. He will either find an every day role on a bad team just looking for a placeholder, or he can find a platoon role in an outfield on a good team. Grichuk is a solid player who saw his numbers elevated after playing in Colorado and then his struggles with the Angels didn't help.
If the Angels had room in their outfield or even didn't have an optionless Jo Adell with the team they might've thought about bringing him back thanks to his great finish. With the logjam it just doesn't make any sense for either side.