4 Angels players under contract past this season who have no future with the team
The Los Angeles Angels are finishing out what has wound up being another extremely disappointing season. This Angels team that went all in and was five games above .500 at the trade deadline played a grand total of zero meaningful games and is 69-83 on the year. They've missed the postseason for the ninth straight season and will finish with a losing record for the eighth straight time.
This Angels roster that they have in September is not what they'll have on Opening Day next season. The Halos currently have 15 players on the IL, several of which will figure into their plans for next season.
Having so many players out means others are up who really don't have much of a future with the team. Here are five of them.
1) LA Angels first baseman Jared Walsh has no future with the team
Not too long ago, Jared Walsh looked like he was going to be the first baseman of the future for the Angels. He was an all-star in 2021 after hitting 29 home runs and driving in 98 runs. Things have gone incredibly downhill for the slick fielding Walsh since.
The 30-year-old really struggled last season before his arm injury ended his season early. This season felt like a fresh start for Walsh who had the first base job before landing on the IL heading into this season with migraines and dizziness. When he was finally able to return in late-May he simply didn't look like the same hitter.
Walsh had just eight hits in 67 at-bats in his first stint with the Angels this season, with only one of those eight hits leaving the yard. He was striking out a ton and simply looked overmatched. With that in mind, the Angels opted to DFA him, seeing if any other teams wanted to take on his contract for this season.
Walsh unsurprisingly went unclaimed and spent months in the minors. He was promoted in September in a move that really seemed to be more about spending money than anything, and despite a couple of home runs, has continued to look mostly overmatched. Walsh has three hits in 18 at-bats with ten strikeouts since his return.
The Angels already have their first baseman of the future in Nolan Schanuel. While he's been playing a lot of right field since returning, that's really not Walsh's true position. I'd be shocked if the Angels didn't non-tender him come this offseason.