4 Angels players under contract past this season who have no future with the team
2) LA Angels infielder David Fletcher has no future with the team
Like Jared Walsh, David Fletcher looked like he was the future for this team in the middle infield. He's an elite defender, particularly at second base, and Perry Minasian giving him the five-year extension showed how much he believed in Fletcher playing a key role for this team for a long time. Unfortunateny, since signing the extension, things have gone in the wrong direction for the 29-year-old.
Fletcher played in all but five games in the 2021 season but saw his OPS fall almost 200 points. Injuries held him back a ton in 2022, but in the 61 games he did play he had a measly .621 OPS. Fletcher made the Opening Day roster this season as a backup infielder, but after starting his season in a 2-for-16 slump, he was outrighted to AAA.
Fletcher has made a couple more appearances with the Angels, being promoted in June for a couple of weeks and getting some playing time in September as well, but outside of his four-hit game in Colorado, he simply hasn't done much of anything offensively.
Overall, he's slashing .230/.266/.344 with two home runs and ten RBI in 61 MLB at-bats. Small-ish sample for sure, but a middle infielder with virtually no power having a .266 OBP makes him unplayable. Fletcher does have the expensive contract that runs through the 2025 season at least, but it's become abundantly clear that the organization doesn't have him in their future plans with them putting him on waivers multiple times.
He's harder to part with than a player like Walsh who the Angels can simply non-tender, but I'd be stunned if he played out the entire 2024 season in the majors and wasn't simply released.