4 Angels players under contract past this season who have no future with the team

By Zachary Rotman

3) LA Angels pitcher Aaron Loup has no future with the team

When the Angels signed Aaron Loup to a two-year deal worth $17 million in the 2021 offseason, they expected to get one of the better left-handed relievers in the game. Loup had just posted a sub-1.00 ERA with the Mets in 2021 and had been a consistently reliable left-hander for many years.

With the Angels, Loup has been anything but reliable. He had an up-and-down year in 2022, and has been just dreadful this past season. Loup has a 6.10 ERA in 55 appearances and 48.2 innings pitched. He's pitched mostly in low-leverage spots this season, and it feels like every time that the Angels are forced to use him in a big spot, he implodes.

Just this past week the Halos had a chance to win a fun game in Tampa Bay in a game which two of their rookies hit home runs, but Loup gave up four runs in the bottom of the eighth and the Angels lost their sixth in a row.

The Angels have the option to bring Loup back for another year for $7.5 million, but it's very clear that won't be happening. He'll be entering his age-36 season and has done absolutely nothing to earn a spot with this team next season.