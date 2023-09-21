4 Angels players under contract past this season who have no future with the team
4) LA Angels pitcher Jose Suarez has no future with the team
I'm not going to shy away from admitting that I believed in Jose Suarez entering this season. I believe his second-half success in 2022, while a lot of it was due to the competition he had faced, was something for him to build from and have a nice year at the back-end of this Angels rotation this season.
Unfortunately, from his first start on, Suarez never looked the part. He made six starts for the Angels this season and had a 9.62 ERA in 24.1 innings pitched. Two of the six starts saw him being booed rather loudly by an impatient Angels fan base against the Athletics and Rangers.
After allowing seven runs while recording just eight outs against the Rangers, Suarez was placed on the IL with a shoulder strain. The Angels said it was nothing to worry about, but the southpaw did not return until September. He's made two appearances out of the bullpen and looked good in one of them.
The Angels have Suarez under team control through the 2026 season which is valuable, especialy considering the fact that he's just 25-years-old and has had some MLB success under his belt, but it just feels like he has no future here. He has no more options left meaning the Angels can't just send him to AAA, and he hasn't done close to enough to have a starting rotation spot earned for the 2024 season.
He has as good of a chance as anyone on this list to make the 2024 Opening Day roster because of the lack of options, but I wouldn't be shocked if the Angels looked to trade him for some low-level prospect.