4 Angels players with the most to gain following the latest roster shake-up
Playing well down the stretch would bode well for these four Angels players.
2) Jose Soriano can put himself in a high-leverage role if he has a strong finish to his rookie season
Jose Soriano was one of many relievers promoted from AA Rocket City to the majors to help fix a bullpen badly in need of fixing. The young fireballers mostly did well, and Soriano has been no exception to that.
The right-hander has a 3.31 ERA in 28 appearances and 32.2 innings of work. He's struck out 45 in those innings, and has fanned at least one batter in all but three of his outings which is definitely impressive. He's allowed just three home runs and has allowed 6.6 H/9 which are both great marks. The one issue he has is command, as Soriano's walk-rate sits at a very high 13.8%.
Command must improve for Soriano, but if it does, and he continues to pitch well down the stretch, the Angels might have themselves their key set-up man for Carlos Estevez in 2024. Soriano will likely take over the eighth inning duties for now, as the Angels lost Matt Moore, Reynaldo Lopez, and Dominic Leone to waivers.
These games don't matter much for the Angels, but if Soriano comes in and protects leads late, that's a great sign. He'll likely get a lot of work with how depleted this bullpen is, and it'll be exciting to see how his right arm responds.