4 Angels Spring Training battles already brewing
Some fun storylines to watch in Spring Training.
1) Can Jo Adell even crack the Angels Opening Day roster?
The Angels starting outfield appears to be set with Taylor Ward, Mike Trout, and Mickey Moniak as of now. Things could change if they sign Adam Duvall or another outfielder, but that's the starting trio most of the time for now. The fourth outfielder feels like Jo Adell's spot, but should it be?
Adell has done nothing to earn a guaranteed MLB roster spot, but he essentially has one. In a perfect world the Angels would send him down to the minors for even more seasoning, but he's out of options, meaning he'd have to clear waivers for that to happen. The simple reality with that is Adell would not clear waivers, and the Angels would lose him for nothing if they put him on waivers.
Trading Adell sounds like a great idea, but where is his value at? He has the tools to be really good, but has shown next to nothing at the MLB level. Even with his improvements last season, Adell fanned over 40% of the time in his MLB plate appearances. It sounds nice, but can they even get a half-decent return?
Adell as a fourth outfielder doesn't feel like the best idea. He'd probably platoon with Mickey Moniak in right field, but Adell has historically been more formidable against right-handed pitching than left. An outfielder like Jake Marisnick who excells defensively and against left-handed pitching makes far more sense in that role.
If Adell is here, he's likely going to make the team. He's too talented of a player for the Angels to risk losing for nothing, and with injury questions all over the roster, they'll probably be banking on him to get regular at-bats at some point. However, if he really struggles in Spring Training and an outfielder like Marisnick impresses, we're going to be having some very interesting conversations here.