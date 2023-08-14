4 Angels who are playing their way out of the team's 2024 plans
The Angels could look to make big offseason moves to shake up the roster
4) Andrew Velazquez is playing his way out of the LA Angels 2024 plans
Andrew Velazquez is what he is at this point. He's an infielder with a bunch of speed and a great glove. Or so we thought.
His glove has been worth -2 DRS and 0 OAA at shortstop in the 168.1 innings he's played there. That's average, if not below. He's also ranked in the 54th percentile in sprint speed according to baseball savant.
Last season, Velazquez ranked in the 81st percentile in outs above average and the 93rd percentile in sprint speed. Velazquez going from an elite base runner and defender to average in both categories makes him fairly useless.
Velazquez is never a player who's going to hit much, but it was those other parts to his game that made him at least a fine depth option in the infield. He could come off the bench and pinch run while being a defensive replacement at a premium position. Now that he's not good in either role, he'd have to hit to be a productive player. While his bat has been a bit better this year than in years past, it's abundantly clear that he's not a hitter.