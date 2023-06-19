4 Angels who proved their spring training was a fluke
2) LA Angels infielder Luis Rengifo looked great in Spring Training but has looked lost ever since
Mickey Moniak got all of the attention, but Luis Rengifo was arguably the best hitter the Angels had in Spring Training.
The switch-hitter slashed .405/.425/.811 with four home runs and seven RBI. He missed some time away from the team participating in the World Baseball Classic for Team Venezuela, but when Rengifo was with the Angels he swung a very hot bat.
Unfortunately, things have not translated over to the regular season at all. Rengifo is slashing .203/.288/.291 with four home runs and 20 RBI.
Rengifo took a huge step forward last season, hitting 17 home runs and being one of the few bright spots this team had to offer. This season, he's looked like a shell of not only that player, but the player who tore the cover off the ball in Spring Training.
Of course, nobody expected Rengifo to be a .400 hitter, but with how great he looked following a successful 2022 fans expected more than what the Angels have gotten from him. His poor offensive production combined with some mental lapses have made him a tough watch in 2023.