4 LA Angels players fans are losing patience with
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels are in a tough spot. The team lost one of it's superstars during the offseason after Shohei Ohtani joined the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Halos' other star, Mike Trout, is on the IL following knee surgery. The Angels are in AL West cellar, and it's going to be a tough task to dig themselves out, even with four-plus months remaining in the 2024 season.
A number of Angels players have fallen short of expectations this season, but oftentimes fans have a little extra patience for a handful of those who are struggling. Being that it's Nolan Schanuel's rookie season, little, if any, fan ire will be directed his way. Likewise, Carson Fulmer and Hunter Strickland are performing well enough that there's little blame to be tossed their way.
But not every player on the Angels' roster will be fortunate enough to avoid the wrath of LA's fanbase as the team continues to occupy last place in the division. Which four Angels players are fans losing patience with?
LA Angels fans are growing tired of Mickey Moniak
Mickey Moniak's time is up. It's questionable as if it ever really started. But after years of failing to live up the lofty status of the being the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, Moniak found some measure of success with the Angels in 2023.
Moniak was barreling up the baseball last season and hit .280/.307/.495. The former first-round pick came into this season with aspirations of being the Angels' everyday right fielder. Those hopes have been dashed, as Moniak is swinging at almost every pitch he sees — whether it's over the plate or not. Moniak's strikeout and walk rate both rank among the bottom 20% in the league, and his chase rate is unsustainable.
Angels fans are fed up with Moniak's lack of production at the plate. After already parting ways with Aaron Hicks and receiving consistent production from Kevin Pillar and Jo Adell, Moniak's time in the City of Angels may be nearing the end.
José Suarez is exasperating LA Angels fans
How much longer can Angels manager Ron Washington afford to trot out José Suarez? After an 8-8 record in 2022 with a sub-4.00 ERA as a starter, Suarez has hardly justified his spot in the Angels' bullpen this season. Suarez is walking far too many batters and his ERA is bordering close to 8.00 through the first two months of the 2024 season.
Opposing hitters are teeing off on Suarez and his 1.85 WHIP is the highest among all Angels pitchers this season. The left-hander is out of minor-league options, so if the Halos decide to part ways with the 26-year-old he'll be exposed to waivers. The strikeout numbers (10.41 K/9) are there, but the walks (6.17 BB/9) are terribly concerning.
LA Angels fans have lost patience with José Cisnero
Of all the Angels relievers who've struggled this season (and the list is long), none have been worse than José Cisnero. Much like the aforementioned Suarez, Cisnero is getting strikeouts (24.2% rate), but it's not walks that are haunting the right-hander. Cisnero is getting tattooed by the opposition this season.
Cisnero's 5.97 ERA and .283 expected batting average against are among the worse in the majors this season. While the advanced metrics are bad, the traditional numbers aren't much better. Cisnero has been hit and hit hard, with opponents knocking him around to the tune of a .304 batting average.
There's only one player on the Angels who has a higher ERA with at least 10 or more appearances, and that's that's Suarez. LA's fanbase is losing patience with members of the Angels bullpen.
Anthony Rendon continues to draw the ire of LA Angels fans
Wait, how can Anthony Rendon be trying the patience of Angels' fans? Isn't he on the injured list? Yes, and that's the point. As seems to always be the case with Rendon, the LA fanbase is constantly waiting for the other shoe to drop. Coming into 2024, Rendon had played just 200 games in an Angels' uniform despite being in Anaheim since 2020.
Even when Rendon was actually performing well, Angels fans knew it was only a matter of time before their frail third baseman found his way to the IL. Rendon suffered hamstring injury trying to race down the first base line for an infield single.
The problem is that Angels' fans have no hope when it comes to Rendon. While the Halos can cut bait with Moniak. Suarez, and Cisnero without much of financial penalty, moving on from Rendon is far too costly. Sorry, Angels fans, but this is one of those frustrations that's going to linger for a little while longer.