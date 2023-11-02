5 Angels free agent targets who could be great candidates to get their mojo back in 2024
2) Andrew Chafin
Andrew Chafin was one of the best left-handed relievers in all of baseball in both 2021 and 2022. When right, he's a guy who can be used against both lefties and righties and fits in perfectly late in games.
This Angels bullpen needs help, particularly from the left side. Outside of Carlos Estevez, the Angels lack any sort of experienced late-game arm. Chafin would provide that. Outside of guys like Jose Suarez, Kenny Rosenberg, and Kolton Ingram, the Angels lack left-handed reliever options. Chafin would provide that as well.
The issue with this 33-year-old is he's coming off such a down year. He had a 4.73 ERA in 63 appearances with the Diamondbacks and Brewers, and he wound up having struggles in both spots.
Chafin pitched so poorly for the Diamondbacks to the point where he was traded at the deadline despite the team being squarely in postseason contention and having a subpar bullpen. The team that acquired him, the Brewers, saw him pitch so poorly to the point where he was left off of their postseason roster.
The Angels wouldn't be getting Chafin off a good year, but this means he can give them good value. He posted a sub-2.00 ERA in 2021 and a sub-3.00 ERA in 2022 as the primary left-handed reliever for whatever teams he was on. With how volatile relievers can be, betting on a bounceback isn't a bad play.