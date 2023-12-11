5 Angels players that must step up with Shohei Ohtani headed to the Dodgers
The Angels will add, but also need their players who are already on the team to increase their production.
2) Anthony Rendon
Expecting anything at all from Anthony Rendon at this point is pretty unreasonable, but Rendon giving the Angels something would certainly go a long way in their quest to compete without Shohei.
Rendon's Angels tenure has been nothing short of a disaster. Injuries, missed games, off-field distractions, it's been filled with just about everything you don't want from a player, let alone the highest-paid player in terms of AAV.
It's presumed that Rendon is going to miss time, but maybe he can play more than 60 games for the first time in an Angels uniform. Maybe when he's on the field he can show flashes of the MVP-caliber player he once was with Washington and even in his first year with the Halos.
The Angels cannot and will not expect Rendon to be the guy they paid for. However, they can expect him to be a better version of what he has been. Can it really get any worse? It's time for this guy to show something, especially with Ohtani gone.