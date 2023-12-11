5 Angels players that must step up with Shohei Ohtani headed to the Dodgers
The Angels will add, but also need their players who are already on the team to increase their production.
3) Luis Rengifo
The Angels can and should be making at least one addition to their lineup with Ohtani gone, but as of now, they have yet to do so. Until they do, it's assumed that Luis Rengifo is going to take over for Ohtani in the lineup as an everyday player. He has to step up.
Rengifo was one of very few Angels players that actually stepped up after the all-star break and after the trade deadline. He had arguably the best two-month stretch of his career before landing on the IL with his season-ending bicep injury.
Rengifo has been inconsistent throughout his Angels career, but has seemed to be more consistent when given everyday at-bats. We saw him really struggle in a utility role in the first half of last season but he was forced into the lineup everyday due to the bevy of injuries this team suffered. Once he was in the lineup, the Angels could not take him out. Rengifo was among the best hitters in the American League in the second half before getting injured.
As things stand right now, Rengifo likely slots in as the Angels' everyday second baseman with Brandon Drury taking over at DH. Even if the Angels sign another hitter, Rengifo is going to play a huge role as a super-utility player and the primary Anthony Rendon backup in all likelihood.