5 Angels players that must step up with Shohei Ohtani headed to the Dodgers
The Angels will add, but also need their players who are already on the team to increase their production.
5) Logan O'Hoppe
The Angels don't have much to look forward to, but their young players will certainly draw the attention of Angels fans. Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, Mickey Moniak, and Jo Adell are all 25 years old or younger, and will play a huge role on the 2024 Angels. Another player who fits that bill is Logan O'Hoppe who Angels fans hope will continue to improve coming off a strong rookie season.
His season, of course, was derailed by his shoulder injury, but O'Hoppe lived up to the hype he received when the Angels traded for him at the 2022 trade deadline.
In the 51 games he played in, O'Hoppe slashed .236/.296/.500 with 14 home runs and 29 RBI. Sure, the Angels would like him to get on base a bit more, but O'Hoppe hit for a ton of power and was an outstanding run producer especially at times when this team was really struggling to score runs. O'Hoppe was arguably their best power bat before going down in April, and then was easily their best power bat in September.
The Angels hope all of their young players take steps forward, but O'Hoppe showed signs that he can be a legitimate middle-of-the-order bat for years to come. He won't start hitting in the middle but if he hits well, there's a good chance he'll end there. That's what Angels fans should be rooting for. Having a productive catcher offensively is rare, and O'Hoppe can be that and then some.