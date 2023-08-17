5 Angels players who could get DFA'd before the end of the season
These players could all be in another uniform when the season is over
2) LA Angels pitcher Jaime Barria could be DFA'd before the end of the season
Wallach's decision is based more off of roster construction while Jaime Barria's decision would be simply based off performance. Barria had an excellent start to his season, but has had a really rough go of things for a while now.
Barria began the year in the long relief role he excelled in during the 2022 season, and he had a 1.96 ERA through his first ten appearances. He allowed just five earned runs in 23 innings pitched during that span, four of which came in his first appearance of the season.
Barria's excellence in the bullpen and Jose Suarez landing on the IL gave him a shot in the rotation that he had long deserved. Barria pitched well in his first three starts, allowing three total runs and going five innings in all three starts. Barria then proceeded to allow 12 runs in his next three starts and 12.1 innings pitched. That put an end to him as a starter.
The 27-year-old was moved back to the bullpen in the second half, and simply hasn't been the same dominant long man he was last season and early on this season. In his last nine appearances, he's allowed 14 runs (13 earned) in 14.1 innings pitched. He's given up four runs in two of his appearances, and he's given up multiple runs on four different occasions.
Barria has seen his season ERA balloon to 4.33 to go along with a 4.56 xERA, 4.94 FIP, and 4.96 xFIP. His numbers are finally regressing like the peripherals had been suggesting they would be, and it hasn't been pretty. Barria is out of options, so if the Angels wanted to remove him from the active roster, he'd have to be DFA'd.