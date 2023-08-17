5 Angels players who could get DFA'd before the end of the season
These players could all be in another uniform when the season is over
4) LA Angels pitcher Chris Devenski could be DFA'd before the end of the season
Chris Devenski was at one point in time a reliable option to set up for closer Carlos Estevez. Devenski, pitching for his hometown team for the first time, was looking like the all-star pitcher he once was in Houston before struggling and eventually landing on the IL.
In Devenski's first 19 appearances of the season, he allowed just five runs in 24.1 innings pitched. 17 of his first 19 appearances were scoreless, and Devenski didn't even walk a batter until his 18th outing of the season.
The right-hander was showing an ability to be productive in virtually any scenario. He was unbelievable with inherited runners, pitched well against lefties, and could even record more than three outs if there was a need for that.
Unfortunately, Devenski posted a 13.50 ERA in his last ten outings, seeing a large spike in walks and home runs before hitting the Injured List with a hamstring injury. He's been out since his last outing which was back on July 15. Devenski has made four appearances in the minors as he prepares to return from the IL.
I do expect Devenski to eventually be activated and added to the 26-man roster, but he should be on thin ice. If he struggles, the Angels should take action. Considering the fact that he doesn't have any options, he'd have to be DFA'd.