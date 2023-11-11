5 best Angels options in right field for next season ranked
3) Jeff McNeil
This is where getting creative would make sense for the Angels. Trading for Jeff McNeil, a primary second baseman, might seem weird on the surface, but he has seen a lot of playing time in the outfield over the years. The 31-year-old played 68 games in the outfield for the Mets this past season, 41 of which came in right field. He's played 100 games in right field in his MLB career and has accumulated 9 DRS at the position. He's a primary second baseman but can play everywhere, and is solid defensively anywhere you put him.
McNeil is coming off a down year which means the Angels would be acquiring him when his value is lower than its been. In 2022 the versatile McNeil won a batting title with the Mets and he's a career .298 hitter with a .361 OBP. Not too shabby to put at the top of the lineup.
McNeil is entering the second year of a four-year deal that guarantees him $50 million total. This is awfully team-friendly for a guy who just won a batting title one season ago. The Mets need pitching. Could the Angels offer a guy like Griffin Canning or Patrick Sandoval to try and land McNeil and then just spend in free agency on pitching?
Adding McNeil in a trade would add some more balance to a lineup that needs it. He's not a home run hitter, but gets on base at a high clip. Additionally, McNeil has always been clutch with runners in scoring position. Another thing this team truly needs to improve upon. Is a trade likely? Of course not. Does it make sense? I'd say so.