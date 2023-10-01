5 biggest Angels success stories of the 2023 season
There are some real positives that have come out of this rough Angels season.
2) Griffin Canning was a stablizing presence in the LA Angels rotation
Griffin Canning had a lost year in 2021. He had a 5.60 ERA in 14 appearances before being sent down to the minors. He only made one start in AAA, hurting his back and missing the rest of the season after that. Not only was the 2021 campaign a lost one, Canning didn't throw a single pitch last season.
The last time we saw this right-hander throw a MLB pitch was July of 2021. The last time we aaw Canning pitch effectively in the majors was the shortened 2020 season. We didn't know what to expect from Canning entering this season.
The right-hander won a rotation job out of Spring Training but had to sit out again due to injury, missing the first couple of weeks with a groin strain.He was able to return in April and when healthy, was one of the few consistent Angels starters the team had to offer.
Canning had a 4.32 ERA in 24 appearances (22 starts) and 127 innings pitched. Unlike with guys like Reid Detmers and Patrick Sandoval who had rough outings fairly often, you never felt out of a game with Canning. His cailing might not be as high, but he was mostly reliable as a guy who could give a little bit of length and keep you in a game.
Canning is either a lock for the 2024 rotation or a really solid trade piece for this offseason if the Angels shock the world and enter a rebuild. The season would've been even more of a mess without him.