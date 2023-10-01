5 biggest Angels success stories of the 2023 season
There are some real positives that have come out of this rough Angels season.
5) Shohei Ohtani might have had the greatest season in MLB history
Let's save the best for last. Forget the fact that the Angels should have traded him. Forget the fact that he can't pitch in 2024. Let's just focus on the fact that Shohei Ohtani might have had the greatest season in MLB history.
Ohtani slashed .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs and 95 RBI in 135 games. He tacked on 26 doubles eight triples and 20 stolen bases. Shohei led the AL in home runs and total bases while also leading the league in OBP, Slugging, OPS, and OPS+. Oh yeah, he missed the final month of the season!
The offense alone might've won Shohei his second MVP award in the last three seasons, but it's easy to forget this man is also an all-star pitcher. He went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts and 132 innings pitched. He wasn't quite as dominant as he was in 2022, but he held opponents to a .184 average, a .618 OPS, and had a 31.5% K-rate. He was quite good on the mound.
We have no idea what the future holds regarding Shohei Ohtani, but watching him take home his team MVP award last night was the icing on the cake to an absurd season. Hopefully the Angels find a way to keep him around, but it's easy to appreciate everything he's done even if he leaves.