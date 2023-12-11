5 Dodgers players the Angels can target after losing Shohei Ohtani to their rivals
The Dodgers have a lot to offer.
2) Cody Bellinger
Martinez might be the best pure hitter remaining, but Cody Bellinger is arguably the best and most expensive position player on the market now with Ohtani gone. Yes, that does say a lot about how bad this class is when it comes to position players, but it also says a lot about the year Bellinger just had.
After signing a one-year prove-it deal with the Cubs last offseason, Bellinger did just that by taking home a Silver Slugger award and finishing in the top 10 of the NL MVP balloting. When right, Bellinger is an MVP-caliber player, and one that would have a huge impact on this Angels team. The problem is, it's hard to trust that Bellinger will have a repeat of his strong year.
Bellinger won the NL MVP award as a member of the Dodgers in 2019 but then followed that up with three miserable seasons. He was arguably the worst hitter in baseball in 2021 and 2022 before latching on with the Cubs. The Angels and new hitting coach Johnny Washington might believe Bellinger will remain the MVP-caliber player we know he can be, but there's every chance he struggles and the Angels throw away what'll likely be over $150 million at the very least.
At this point, after losing Ohtani, this Angels team really doesn't have much to lose. Bellinger could fall into their laps with Ohtani gone, and who knows? It could work out.