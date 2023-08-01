5 dream pitchers the Angels could target in the final hours of the MLB trade deadline
Perry Minasian will look to make dreams come true with another big trade deadline move
4) LA Angels dream trade deadline pitching target: Jason Foley
The Tigers have a bunch of relievers the Angels should consider targeting. Chasen Shreve and Jose Cisnero would be solid rentals, while Alex Lange and Tyler Holton would be excellent long-term pieces to acquire. One player not mentioned there, but that has been mentioned in general rumors, is Jason Foley.
The 27-year-old was solid in 60 games for Detroit last season, but has really broken out this season. He has a 2.33 ERA in 46 appearances and 46.1 innings pitched, recording 18 holds and four saves while only blowing two.
Foley has been excellent at inheriting runners, stranding them at a 76% rate, while proving to be effective against both righties and lefties.
He's a guy who induces a ton of ground balls, and has done a nice job limiting walks. The best part about Foley is he keeps the ball in the yard at an elite level. He has yet to allow a single longball this season.
Foley is under team control for another five years so the likelihood of him actually being moved is slim, but he'd be a great get for the present and the future if the Angels were to pull this off.