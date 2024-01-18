5 former Angels fan favorites still without a job heading toward Spring Training
Angels fans hope to see these players sign somewhere within the next month
2) Kole Calhoun
Kole Calhoun spent each of his first eight seasons with the Angels and won the fanbase over with his remarkable consistency. He wasn't a star, but outside of one brutal year in 2018, Calhoun was reliable both at the plate and in the field. He hit for power, got on base at a decent enough clip, and even took home a Gold Glove.
He left for the Angels following the 2019 season and hasn't done much since. He was great in the short season with Arizona, but the sample size was obviously small. The three years that have followed have seen Calhoun be rather unproductive at the dish.
After spending much of this past season in the minors, Calhoun was able to reach ten years of service time after resurfacing with the Guardians. That was a pretty cool feat to see him achieve. Unfortunately, the chances of him getting a guaranteed MLB deal this offseason are probably pretty slim.
Calhoun should get a minor league deal somewhere and will have to hit to make it back up to the majors. As fun as it'd be to see the Angels bring him back, it's hard to see it happening.