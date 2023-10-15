5 free agents Perry Minasian must convince Arte Moreno to avoid this offseason
Let baseball guys do their jobs, Arte.
5) Jorge Soler
Jorge Soler's breakout in 2023 was a huge reason the Marlins were able to shock the world and make the postseason. He went from a guy who was horrific in limited action last season to a player who hit 36 home runs with an .853 OPS playing half his games at the notoriously pitcher-friendly LoanDepot Park.
Soler had a great year in 2023 and will almost certainly opt out of his player option for the 2024 season and seak a multi-year deal in free agency. Even if Shohei Ohtani leaves, the Angels should not be the team that gives it to him.
Soler has had three seasons to remember. He led the AL with 48 home runs in 2019 for the Royals. He was the World Series MVP with the Braves in 2021 and hit another 27 home runs in the regular season. The third season was this past one. The other seven in his career have been unproductive.
Soler has had a hard time playing games, as he's topped 100 just four times in his career. One of those times he just barely got over 100 as he played in 101 games back in 2015. Soler acting as the primary DH would likely help him stay on the field, but the Angels would be better off rotating guys in and out of that spot if Ohtani does leave.
Soler will be 32 by Opening Day next season and will be getting a rather lucrative multi-year deal. He deserves it after what he did in Miami, but with Trout and Rendon not getting any younger and the Angels having other needs to fill, passing on Soler makes the most sense.