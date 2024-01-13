5 future free agents the Angels could be saving their money for
The Los Angeles Angels could be choosing to not spend money this offseason with these future free agents in mind.
3) Juan Soto
Juan Soto is another Yankee slated to hit free agency this offseason, but he's a definite, while Cole is a maybe. Soto was just traded from the Padres to the Yankees in one of the biggest moves of the offseason. The Yankees got one of the best players in baseball, but also took a risk with him potentially being a rental.
New York will obviously do whatever it takes to re-sign him, but will face a ton of competition. Presumably every big market team will be in on Soto who will be just 26 years old when he becomes a free agent.
It's hard for Angels fans to believe that Arte Moreno will actually pony up the money to sign him. It'll take at least $400 million to land him, and with the Angels failing to match the price that Ohtani went for, it's really hard to see them outbidding teams for Soto. It's even harder to see Soto signing in Anaheim for less money, especially with Scott Boras being his agent.
Even with Soto being unlikely, that doesn't mean the Angels aren't saving money with him in mind. Again, look at what happened with Shohei. However, with that being said, signing Soto would certainly change the trajectory of this franchise in an eye blink.