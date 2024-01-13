5 future free agents the Angels could be saving their money for
The Los Angeles Angels could be choosing to not spend money this offseason with these future free agents in mind.
2) Max Fried
Hey, what do you know? Another Southern California Native! The Angels would probably have a stronger case if they had Max Fried's high school teammate Lucas Giolito still with the organization, but given the likelihood that Fried would consider coming home after the 2024 season, the Angels are a realistic option.
Fried is one of the rare few that the Braves did not extend on extremely favorable terms. Because of that, the chances of him walking are probably high. It'd be foolish to completely count the Braves out, but Fried could easily follow the paths of fellow stars Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson who left Atlanta when they hit free agency.
The 29-year-old southpaw is one of the more underrated pitchers in the game. His name rarely comes up when the topic of aces comes up, but Fried is a surefire frontline starter, boasting a career 3.03 ERA in his seven-year career. Three of his last four seasons have seen him put up ERA's of below 3.00. The Angels could absolutely use him.
The Dodgers would presumably be more appealing for Fried, but with them paying so many players already, it's possible they'd sit out on this bidding war. If Fried really wants to return home and the Dodgers are out of the equation, who is going to outbid the Angels? It certainly doesn't feel like the Padres would be that team. Maybe the Giants, but they're further north.
Fried won't break the bank to the level the other three free agents will, and could have a desire to join a team like the Angels. Remember, this is a pitcher who has already won a World Series. Winning might not be his top priority like it is for others. If all it takes is money and a return home, why not the Angels?