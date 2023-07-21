5 Giants players the Angels should demand in a Shohei Ohtani trade
4) Giants outfielder Luis Matos
While it's unlikely the Giants include each of those three prospects, Luis Matos feels like a player they'd be more willing to include. That's not to say he doesn't have potential, but they're overloaded with outfielders as is. With Matos being in the majors already, they could be willing to ship him off for someone else like Shohei who can help them right now. If that's the case, the Angels should be looking to add him.
Now I get it, the Angels really don't need another outfielder themselves. However, Matos is the Giants third-ranked prospect and is 67th overall on the top-100 list. The number one priority for an Ohtani trade should be to stockpile as much talent as possible. Even if the fit isn't great, I'd rather have a great outfield prospect over a so-so pitching prospect.
With that being said, Matos looks like an impressive player. He's had a decent start to his MLB career thus far, hitting .260 in 96 at-bats with eight walks and just 11 strikeouts. He doesn't have much power as he never hit more than 15 home runs in a minor league season, but he's a guy you can look at as a potential .300 hitter down the line with good speed and defense. In a lot of ways he's your prototypical center fielder.
The Giants have the depth necessary to swallow losing Matos while the Angels can add another young outfielder to the mix, or potentially flip him for another player who fits the team better.