5 items Angels fans should have on their Christmas wish list
Angels fans hope at least some of their wishes come true this Christmas.
4) Angels add a middle-of-the-order bat
Losing Shohei Ohtani is a huge blow that the Angels cannot overcome with one signing. There's a reason he got a $700 million contract from the Dodgers. While they can't replace that kind of production, they can still add players who can take his spot in the middle of the order and rake.
The best position player in free agency is Cody Bellinger, but that doesn't seem likely for a variety of reasons. Considering his history of either being really good or really bad, that's probably for the best anyway. While Bellinger is unlikely, there are, however, several other hitters Perry Minasian can pursue.
Guys like Teoscar Hernandez, Justin Turner, J.D. Martinez, and Jorge Soler might not get fans super excited after losing Shohei Ohtani, but they'd at least be legitimate run producers in the middle of the order that this Angels team is missing after the Ohtani departure.
As of now, it's Mike Trout, Brandon Drury, and a whole lot of wishful thinking when it comes to big boppers to put in the middle of this order. The Angels need another bat desperately, preferably one that can actually make a big impact.