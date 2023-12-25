5 items Angels fans should have on their Christmas wish list
Angels fans hope at least some of their wishes come true this Christmas.
3) Angels acquire a frontline SP
At this point, it's hard to even care about who it is and where it comes from. The Angels desperately need a frontline starting pitcher to help lead what, on paper, looks like one of the worst rotations in the American League.
The Angels had a subpar rotation this past season even with Shohei Ohtani. Even if they see some improvements under new pitching coach Barry Enright, it's still a subpar staff without an ace. The Angels desperately need that ace.
The only frontline pitchers we see left in free agency are Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery. Overpaying pitchers over the age of 30 is never the best idea, especially for a team not ready to win, so I can understand the Angels passing. Still, the need is glaring, so it's hard not to wish for it.
The Angels can look to the trade market to find this ace as well, with pitchers like Dylan Cease and Corbin Burnes available (no, they shouldn't want any part of Shane Bieber). These would be harder to pull off considering the lack of assets the Angels have at their disposal, but hey, it is a Christmas wish after all. Improving the rotation should be at the top of Perry Minasian's list.