5 most disappointing Angels free agent signings of the last 5 years
Hopefully the Angels find a way to sign productive players this offseason.
2) Aaron Loup
Aaron Loup came to Anaheim with expectations that might have been a bit unrealistic, but it's easy to see why. He had spent most of his career as a decent left-handed specialist but had broken out in a huge way with the Mets in the 2021 season.
Loup had an ERA of 0.95 in 65 appearances and had allowed just two runs in 48 appearances after the calendar turned to June. He was absurdly dominant for the Mets, and was looking to cash in. The Angels gave him a two-year deal worth $17 million including a third-year club option to serve as their late-game left-handed reliever.
The Angels thought they had done well in the 2021 offseason to build their bullpen by inking Loup and Tepera on deals and also bringing back Raisel Iglesias on a massive four-year deal. None of the three deals wound up working out.
Like Tepera, Loup's performance was passable in 2022 but didn't quite reach expectations. There were stretches he pitched very well throughout the season, but he also had his share of struggles. He notably struggled during the Angels 14-game losing streak.
While Loup was passable in 2022, he was not usable this past season. He had a 6.10 ERA in 55 appearances, and was quite bad from start to finish. He blew the game on Opening Day in Oakland and it felt like that set the tone for his entire season. The Angels rejected his club option and Angels fans everywhere rejoiced. As disappointing as Loup's Angels tenure wound up being, he's still not the most disappointing contract the Angels have handed out in free agency over the last half-decade.