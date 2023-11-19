5 most disappointing Angels free agent signings of the last 5 years
Hopefully the Angels find a way to sign productive players this offseason.
1) Anthony Rendon
You knew he'd be here, and he will continue to be on lists like these for a long time. The Anthony Rendon contract is not only one of the worst in Angels history, but it's becoming one of the worst in MLB history. He's that bad.
First, let's start on the field. Rendon played well in 2020 but has been a non-factor since. He's averaged just 49 games played in the last three seasons, posting an OPS+ of 94 since the start of 2021. He's barely played due to a bevy of injuries and when on the field, he's been a below-average hitter. The highest-paid player on the Angels right now (on a team that had Trout and Ohtani) has been a below-average hitter. Just mind-boggling.
Rendon's troubles have not only been on the field, but he's been just as bad off of it. He's been a distraction by refusing to behave in a professional manner with the media. He's been suspended twice due to incidents off the field, getting into a fight with a fan and with the Mariners. It's all bad.
Rendon signed a seven-year deal worth $245 million to come to Anaheim. He came to the Angels following a year in which he led Washington to a World Series championship and finished as an NL MVP finalist. Since coming to Anaheim he's played well in a shortened season and done nothing since. While the Angels are stuck with him for another three years, at least things can't get much worse than they've already been.