5 players you completely forgot played for the Angels in 2023
The Angels have had to cycle between 64 players this season. It's easy to forget that some of them have played for the team in 2023.
2) LA Angels fans forget Reyes Moronta played for the team in 2023
Once upon a time, Reyes Moronta was a really good reliever for the San Francisco Giants. The right-hander had a 2.65 ERA in 135 appearances with San Francisco over a four-year period, but his tenure with the team ended prematurely due to some injuries.
Moronta was able to stay mostly healthy in 2022 and made 39 appearances for the Diamondbacks and Dodgers, posting a 4.30 ERA. He began this season as part of the Rangers organization, but when he didn't make their Opening Day roster, he was released by the organization. Moronta wound up in the Mexican League before the Angels scooped him up on a minor league deal in mid-May.
The 30-year-old spent ten days in the minors before the Angels called him up. Moronta allowed two hits and a walk in his Angels debut but found a way to strike out two batters and had some help getting through the inning unscathed. Moronta's next outing was less fortunate as he allowed two hits and two walks and let a run score in the process.
Moronta was DFA'd after that second rough outing, but went unclaimed and has spent the rest of the season in the minors.