5 players you completely forgot played for the Angels in 2023
The Angels have had to cycle between 64 players this season. It's easy to forget that some of them have played for the team in 2023.
3) LA Angels fans forget Kevin Padlo played for the team in 2023
Once Anthony Rendon was hit by a pitch in Texas, you knew he was headed to the Injured List. The team didn't announce it for a couple of days, but Rendon did wind up landing on the IL, and Padlo was the player who replaced him. Rendon was out along with Gio Urshela, so the need for a third baseman on the roster was clear, and that's where Padlo filled in for a couple of days.
The 27-year-old had just 23 games of MLB experience combined with four different teams entering this season, and wound up appearing in just three games for the Angels. He got a start against Clayton Kershaw and came up in a huge spot with runners on second and third with nobody out but grounded out on the first pitch he saw. Of course, the Angels did not score in that spot and wound up not scoring all game.
Padlo got one more start in Colorado and then made an appearance off the bench in the 25-1 game. He had one hit in eight at-bats overall before being sent down.
The Angels did actually promote Padlo for a second time in late July after the team pulled off the trade to acquire Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron from the Rockies, but he was up for only one day and did not make an appearance before being DFA'd when Grichuk and Cron joined the team the next day. He has spent the rest of the season with AAA Salt Lake after going unclaimed off waivers.