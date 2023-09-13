5 players you completely forgot played for the Angels in 2023
The Angels have had to cycle between 64 players this season. It's easy to forget that some of them have played for the team in 2023.
4) LA Angels fans forget Austin Warren played for the team in 2023
Austin Warren is a pitcher Angels fans are very familiar with as he made 30 appearances combined in 2021 and 2022. Things last season didn't go as well as they did in 2021 and Warren's 1.77 ERA in his debut season spiked to 5.63. Warren wound up being DFA'd this past offseason to make room on the 40-man roster, but cleared waivers and worked his way back into the equation with a strong spring.
Warren spent most of the first month of the season in the minors but with all of the struggles the Angels had in their bullpen, he was called upon fairly early, getting the call to the majors on April 21. Warren pitched in each of the following two games against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one run in 1.2 innings total before landing on the IL.
Just two days after the Angels announced that Jose Quijada was going to undergo Tommy John Surgery, Austin Warren had suffered the same fate. This ended his season prematurely and is going to cost him some time next season.
Warren is on the 60-day IL right now but is very likely to be DFA'd this offseason when the Angels need space on their 40-man roster. Hopefully Warren goes unclaimed as he's a solid depth reliever to have in the minors when healthy.