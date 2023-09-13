5 players you completely forgot played for the Angels in 2023
The Angels have had to cycle between 64 players this season. It's easy to forget that some of them have played for the team in 2023.
5) LA Angels fans forget Livan Soto played for the team in 2023
Livan Soto is another player fans remember from the recent past. Soto was a September call-up in 2022 and he made the most of it, hitting .400 in his 55 at-bats down the stretch. It was fun to see Soto get his hits, but the Angels knew that he was closer to the guy who had uninspiring numbers in the minors.
Soto began the year in AAA Salt Lake and had positioned himself to be the next man up if the Angels had an injury in their infield because of his great work the previous September, but he struggled mightily to the point where the Angels had to send him back down to AA Rocket City to get going again.
Soto had just 10 hits in 55 at-bats for the Trash Pandas before the Angels called him up to replace an injured Anthony Rendon. Soto was with the team for almost a full month but appeared in just four games. He had two hits in nine at-bats and did draw three walks in the process before finally being sent back down to the minors.
The 23-year-old has continued to have a rocky year in the minors, posting a .677 OPS overall, which is why he hasn't gotten another chance even with all of the injuries the Angels have had.