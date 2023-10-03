5 potential Angels manager candidates coaching in this year's MLB playoffs
Hiring a new manager who currently has a role in the playoffs is something the Angels could consider doing.
3) LA Angels manager candidate in the playoffs: Walt Weiss
Another Braves candidate being on this list shouldn't be shocking when taking into consideration how dominant they've been in recent years, and in 2023 particularly. The Braves are pretty clearly the best team in baseball, and you have to assume the coaching staff at least plays a small role in that.
Walt Weiss was hired to serve as the Braves bench coach in 2017. All they've done with him in that role is win six straight division titles and a World Series title in 2021. Manager Brian Snitker deserves a ton of success of course, but having Walt Weiss in his ear certainly hasn't hurt.
Weiss was a manager prior to his bench coaching days and that didn't work out quite as well. Weiss' Rockies had four losing seasons with him at the helm and he had a record of 283-365 as manager. The 59-year-old has since learned a lot from those days clearly and could absolutely get another shot at being a manager at some point.
It should be noted that Weiss did turn down a managerial gig with the Marlins last offseason. That could be because he didn't want to manage, or maybe he just didn't want that team. It'll be interesting to see if he'd accept an interview with the Angels if they reached out.