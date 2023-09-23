5 teams who should be willing to absorb Mike Trout's contract in a trade
Only a select group of teams would even consider absorbing Mike Trout's contract.
4) The Los Angeles Dodgers should be willing to absorb Mike Trout's contract
The Dodgers are another team that seems fixated on landing Shohei Ohtani this offseason. They didn't spend much this past offseason as they looked to keep their money open for Shohei to take, and they'll look to cash in. The Dodgers have been considered the favorites for Shohei, but what if Ohtani picks another destination? Mike Trout becomes a whole lot more appealing.
I will say right off the bat that a Trout trade to the Dodgers would be extremely unlikely. We already know the Angels were unwilling to send Ohtani there in a trade, and the chances Arte Moreno sends his franchise player to the crosstown rivals are very slim. However, if the Dodgers are interested and Trout wants them, the Angels would be foolish to not listen.
The Dodgers have a ton of money to spend, and have both David Peralta and Jason Heyward set to hit free agency this offseason.
The money is there, the Dodgers have one of the more loaded prospect pools in the game, and they have not one, but two openings in their outfield. The Dodgers are a team Trout would presumably have some interest in, and there's no reason for the Dodgers to not want Trout if they strike out in free agency. The fit feels very real.
Again, it's extremely unlikely the Angels ever consider sending him there, but the Dodgers should absolutely be willing to absorb the contract.