8 Angels players most likely to get traded and why
This team could look very different come Opening Day.
3) Taylor Ward
Taylor Ward had a lot to prove in 2023 coming off an all-star caliber 2022. He had an inconsistent year when healthy at the plate, but was playing at an elite level for over one month before being drilled in the face with an Alek Manoah fastball ending his season.
Ward figures to begin the 2024 season as the Angels Opening Day left fielder if he's here, but this could change if the Angels decide they want Jo Adell to play every day. If Adell slots in the outfield regularly, Ward is by far the most expendable outfielder over Mickey Moniak who has tons of team control and Mike Trout who is very hard to move.
The Angels could explore a couple of different avenues in a Ward deal. They could look to add a pitcher which this team desperately needs. They could also look to add prospects which this organization also needs.
Ward is projected to make $5.4 million in his second year of arbitration eligibility and is under team control through 2026. Three full years of team control is extremely valuable in a trade, and that's why he'd slot in ahead of Brandon Drury who might be a better player, but only has one year.
The Angels would move Ward if they either want to play Adell, or want to sign an outfielder (Cody Bellinger?) If he does become available, I'd expect a lot of teams to express interest.