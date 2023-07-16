All-time Angels starting lineup based on WAR
3. All-time LA Angels starting lineup: Mike Trout, CF, 84.2 bWAR
Mike Trout is far and away the leader in bWAR among Angels position players, and is the best player to ever put on an Angels uniform. Things haven't gone quite as swimmingly this season as they had previously, and it's frustrating to see him back on the IL again, but his career has truly been something special. You know you're special when fans complain when you have an .862 OPS and a 134 OPS+.
Trout won the Rookie of the Year award in 2012, is an 11-time all-star, a nine-time Silver Slugger winner, and has taken home four MVP awards. In addition to those four MVP's, he's finished second four times, in the top five six times, and in the top ten seven times. The consistent greatness has been a true pleasure to watch.
Trout leads this franchise in virtually every category that isn't a counting stat, and will finish as the all-time leader in those too when he finally hangs up his spikes. Not only is he the greatest player in Angels history, but he will go down as one of the best players in MLB history. He's a first ballot Hall of Famer already, and will look to tack onto some historic career numbers hopefully only in an Angels uniform.