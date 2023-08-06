Angels depth chart: 2 players moving down, 2 moving up this week
The Angels acquired Eduardo Escobar over one month before the trade deadline because they didn't have much of a choice. They were so banged up, particularly in the infield, that they needed to seek reinforcements elsewhere or risk running out minor league-caliber players every day in the infield. The Angels acquired Escobar in a deal with the Mets to simply be a MLB player who could play three different infield positions.
Unfortunately, Escobar's Angels stint hasn't gone quite as well as Perry Minasian had hoped. The veteran is slashing .235/.275/.329 with one home run and 10 RBI as an Angel. He's done a decent job in the field and is known to have a great clubhouse presence, but his offensive production has left a lot to be desired.
Escobar started just one game in Atlanta and hasn't started a single game in the Seattle series. This means he's started once in the Angels last six games and there's a good chance, with the Angels facing another righty this afternoon, that he won't be in the lineup again.
Escobar still has good numbers against lefties but his .563 OPS against righties this season makes it very hard for him to be anything but a platoon player. The Angels have the ability to platoon him with Moustakas, but the Angels aren't even projected to face a lefty for a while.
He had the same opportunity as Rengifo to potentially stay in the lineup when the team got healthier if he just swung a good bat. Rengifo did, Escobar has not.