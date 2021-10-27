Angels news: Detmers back, another 6-man rotation, Johnny Cueto opts for free agency

The Angels are starting Reid Detmers in their opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the former 1st round pick's first big league action since 6/1/24. Detmers' start comes after a 9 strikeout performance on 8/29 in AAA Salt Lake.

Detmers back in the show

The young lefty consistently posts great stat lines in MiLB (he struck out 101 batters in only 78.0 IP this year), but has yet to cement himself as one of the league's best young arms. Coming off a solid 2023 season in which he threw 148.2 innings, there were high expectations for Detmers coming into this season where the club was reverting back to a 5-man rotation.

Another 6-man rotation

That being said, the Angels are seemingly utilizing a 6-man rotation once again. Even without Shohei Ohtani in the rotation, the Angels are gearing up for another year of using 6 starters. The starters in question seem to be Tyler Anderson, Jack Kochanowicz, Griffin Canning, Caden Dana, Samuel Aldegheri, and Detmers. Before the season, Detmers mentioned how he feels more comfortable pitching every 5th day. We'll see how he does this time around pitching every 6th. The Angels are seemingly looking to get their young starters more acclimated at this level, while also limiting their workload.

Johnny Cueto opts for free agency

After being DFA'd, the 39-year-old is opting to enter free agency. Cueto will not be eligible for a postseason roster, but the veteran is looking to pick back up with a big league roster after rejecting a Minor League assignment.