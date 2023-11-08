Angels News: Perry Minasian pours cold water on Mike Trout trade speculation
A Mike Trout trade is not going to happen.
After yet another disappointing season, many speculated whether the Los Angeles Angels would ever consider trading Mike Trout. Assuming Shohei Ohtani departs in free agency, a Trout trade would make a lot of sense. It'd allow the Angels to enter a rebuild and hopefully recoup some assets as well.
Whether it's what Angels fans wanted or not, a Trout trade was never likely. The chances of both Trout wanting it and Arte Moreno approving it were always slim, and it appears that a trade won't be happening this offseason.
LA Angels GM Perry Minasian very clearly puts an end to Mike Trout trade talks
When asked about different reports that were circulating regarding Mike Trout and a potential trade at certain points of this season, all Minasian had to say was "Mike Trout is an Angel." No ifs ands or buts about it, Minasian did not say we have to talk to Trout or we're considering a trade, nothing of the sort. Mike Trout is an Angel.
Of course, this could be just Perry keeping things quiet, but it really does feel like a Trout trade is super farfetched. After all, making one that makes sense for all parties involved is virtually impossible.
When healthy, Trout is still a star. He might not be the best player in the game anymore, but he's a bonafide star. He's a future Hall of Famer and the face of this Angels franchise. Those are all reasons why if a Trout trade were to ever come about, the Angels would ask for a lot in return.
On the flip side, Trout is clearly in decline (even if he is still a star), is getting older, has over $250 million remaining on his contract, and is injury prone. Not many teams will want to take even half of that money for a player who has missed as much time as Trout due to injury. Teams also won't want to give up crazy prospect capital for an older player in decline.
Lastly, a Trout trade would require his approval due to a no-trade clause in his contract. The Angels could easily come up with a trade that'd send him somewhere and have Trout shoot it down because he either doesn't want that location, or doesn't want to leave the Angels.
Keeping Trout and hoping he can find a way to stay healthy has always been the likely outcome, and is really what the Angels should be doing. They might not win with him here, but the pros to keeping him around far outweigh the cons that would come with moving him. Barring a Trout trade demand, it looks like the Angels have no interest in moving him.