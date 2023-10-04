Angels now own an embarrassing playoff streak no one wants thanks to the Twins
Thanks, Minnesota.
The Minnesota Twins defeated the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 3-1 on Tuesday afternoon to take a 1-0 series lead in the Wild Card Round. Winning the first game of the three-game series is obviously huge, but that win meant a little more to the Twins players and fans. This is a feeling Los Angeles Angels fans obviously miss.
With that win, the Twins snapped their 18-game postseason losing streak and earned their first win since the 2004 ALDS against the Yankees. It was their first home postseason win since the 2002 ALCS against the Angels. The game was full of electricity and watching Twins fans having a reason to celebrate was very cool.
As fun as it is to see the Twins finally win a postseason game, that means the Angels are now the owners of an embarrassing playoff streak that nobody wants.
LA Angels own longest playoff losing streak thanks to the Twins victory
The Angels postseason drought has reached nine seasons after missing the playoffs this past season. The 2023 campaign brought a ton of hope. The Angels were in the playoff race for the entire first half and bought at the deadline only to go 17-38 the rest of the way and finish with the same exact record as their awful 2022 season.
The Angels made the playoffs in 2014 but went winless as they were swept in the ALDS by the Royals. You have to go back to 2009 to find the Angels last playoff win which came in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Yankees.
That game was bonkers as it looked like the Angels season was over after the Yankees scored six runs in the top of the seventh to take a 6-4 lead. Fortunately, the Angels responded in the bottom of the seventh with three runs of their own to take the lead back. They'd hold on and win that game before being eliminated three nights later.
That 2009 season was the year Mike Trout was drafted. That 2009 Angels roster is also full of players who are now retired from the game. Not a single player who appeared in a game for the Halos in that ALCS is still active.
It's been 14 years since the Angels last playoff win, and that streak doesn't appear to be anywhere near its end. Shohei Ohtani could be out the door as soon as this winter. Arte Moreno still owns the team. The Angels don't have a farm system close to good enough to make anyone believe a run is coming.
This unfortunate streak is one no fan wants their team to have, and Angels fans might be stuck with it for a while thanks to the Twins victory on Tuesday.