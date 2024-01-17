Angels pitcher comments on the bright side of Shohei Ohtani leaving

Reid Detmers on Foul Territory said that his belief is the #Angels will go back to a 5-man rotation this season.



“So that’s gonna be nice, staying on that routine every 5 days. 6 days is a long time.”



"Less of a wait in-between starts is gonna be nice."