Angels player scapegoats: 1 to trade, 1 to DFA, and 1 to have patience with
2) LA Angels player scapegoat to DFA: Luis Rengifo
Eventually enough has to be enough with Luis Rengifo, right? Rengifo had a solid year last season but has struggled for pretty much the entirety of this campaign and he's shown no signs of breaking out, yet he continues to play a whole lot.
Rengifo is slashing .204/.293/.303 with four home runs and 21 RBI this season. He has 67 WRC+, essentially making him 33% below league average. That is, without sugarcoating anything, abysmal. Especially for a guy who provides no positive value in the field or on the base paths.
I understand the fact that he hit 17 home runs last season and is a versatile defender who can also switch hit, but he simply hasn't done enough to warrant a roster spot. Rengifo has been worth -0.2 fWAR this season, yet he continues to play often. He's appeared in 71 of the Angels 85 games, starting 55 of them. Simply too many.
Can the Angels trade Rengifo for something? Maybe. He's only 26 and is under team control through the 2025 season, but at this point he'd bring back almost nothing in a deal. The more the Angels continue to run him out there when he does nothing, the more his trade value diminishes.
Eventually it becomes time to move on and accept that a player might not rebound. For a team trying to win, Rengifo is not worthy of a roster spot.