Angels: Ranking the 10 worst contracts in the American League West right now
The Angels have three of the ten worst contracts in the American League West right now.
8) Worst contracts in the AL West: Aledmys Diaz of the Oakland Athletics
The Oakland Athletics are a team that gives the impression that they're just not trying until they move out of Oakland. They're one of the worst teams I've ever seen, and have a roster full of unrecognizable names.
One name most Angels fans remember from his days with the Astros is Aledmys Diaz. The A's brought Diaz in on a two-year deal this past offseason. He's making the most money out of anyone on the team at $14 million total over the two years. He hasn't done much as their highest-paid player.
The 33-year-old is slashing .223/.282/.326 with four home runs and 22 RBI in 89 games. He's versatile which is good, but has provided little else for the lowly A's. Among hitters with at least 250 plate appearances, Diaz is the 16th-worst hitter with a 70 WRC+ on the season.
Diaz is only set to make $8 million next year which isn't a crazy amount, but he'll be one of, if not the highest-paid Athletic while being a -0.5 fWAR player this season. Not great from a guy they expect to be one of their best players.