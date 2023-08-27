Angels: Ranking the 10 worst contracts in the American League West right now
The Angels have three of the ten worst contracts in the American League West right now.
6) Worst contracts in the AL West: Jose Abreu of the Houston Astros
Heading into the 2023 season, it felt like Jose Abreu was a perfect fit for this Astros team. Their weakest spot position-player wise last season was first base with Yuli Gurriel having a down year, and bringing in a former MVP in Abreu felt like a very easy decision.
Sure, he had seen a bit of a power decline in his final year with the White Sox, but going to the Crawford Boxes in Houston felt like the perfect recipe for the right-handed hitting Abreu to get right back to being a 25-30 home run hitter.
Abreu signed a three-year deal worth $58.5 million. It felt like a lot of money and more importantly a lot of term for a 36-year-old first baseman, but Houston had filled their biggest hole. Or so we thought.
Abreu has struggled mightily in his first season as an Astro, slashing .232/.288/.341 with 10 home runs and 57 RBI. His 73 WRC+ ranks last among 23 qualified first basemen. His -1.3 fWAR is also dead last among that group of first basemen. Even the Angels have a higher WRC+ out of their first basemen (90 WRC+ - 25th in MLB) than the Astros do (73 WRC+ - 29th in MLB). They even have a higher fWAR (1.4 fWAR - 16th in MLB vs. -1.3 fWAR - 29th in MLB).
The Astros are set to pay Abreu $19.5 million next year and the year after that. Considering the fact that he'll be 37 and 38 in those seasons, I wouldn't expect much better production than they're getting now.